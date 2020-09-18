Market cap of New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] reaches 376.44M – now what?

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [NYSE: SNR] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.36 at the close of the session, up 2.11%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. stock is now -43.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNR Stock saw the intraday high of $4.45 and lowest of $4.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.35, which means current price is +153.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 513.64K shares, SNR reached a trading volume of 1013114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNR shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price from $7.50 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for New Senior Investment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on SNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Senior Investment Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has SNR stock performed recently?

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, SNR shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.67. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.54.

Return on Total Capital for SNR is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.14. Additionally, SNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 669.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] managed to generate an average of $461,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Senior Investment Group Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNR.

Insider trade positions for New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]

There are presently around $259 million, or 72.00% of SNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,173,030, which is approximately -16.861% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,308,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.5 million in SNR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $25.72 million in SNR stock with ownership of nearly -14.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Senior Investment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:SNR] by around 5,502,878 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 7,551,641 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 46,343,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,397,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,078,971 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,308,389 shares during the same period.