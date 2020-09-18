Market cap of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] reaches 478.57M – now what?

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ: APXT] closed the trading session at $10.74 on 09/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.20, while the highest price level was $11.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.81 percent and weekly performance of 4.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 109.65K shares, APXT reached to a volume of 2169003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

APXT stock trade performance evaluation

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, APXT shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.59% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.28 for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] managed to generate an average of $450,405 per employee.Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]: Insider Ownership positions

25 institutional holders increased their position in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ:APXT] by around 3,382,399 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,106,760 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,074,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,563,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APXT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,334,747 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,659,966 shares during the same period.