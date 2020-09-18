Market Analysts see ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] falling to $11. Time to buy?

ACCO Brands Corporation [NYSE: ACCO] traded at a high on 09/17/20, posting a 3.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.20. The company report on September 17, 2020 that ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Virtual Sidoti Fall Conference.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in the virtual Sidoti Fall Conference. The company’s presentation will be September 24 at 10:45 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast and will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com or through the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3DjHiJCoTyiyJ0ckqEqlOg.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1646224 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ACCO Brands Corporation stands at 4.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.37%.

The market cap for ACCO stock reached $579.02 million, with 94.50 million shares outstanding and 91.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 556.72K shares, ACCO reached a trading volume of 1646224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO]?

Barrington Research have made an estimate for ACCO Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2017, representing the official price target for ACCO Brands Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $11, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on ACCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACCO Brands Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACCO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ACCO stock performed recently?

ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, ACCO shares dropped by -5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.66, while it was recorded at 6.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.18 for the last 200 days.

ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +30.37. ACCO Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Return on Total Capital for ACCO is now 12.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.17. Additionally, ACCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] managed to generate an average of $15,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.ACCO Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACCO Brands Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACCO Brands Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO]

There are presently around $539 million, or 94.50% of ACCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,266,517, which is approximately -6.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 8,071,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.05 million in ACCO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $45.5 million in ACCO stock with ownership of nearly 9.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACCO Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in ACCO Brands Corporation [NYSE:ACCO] by around 6,704,950 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 6,785,388 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 73,425,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,916,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACCO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 609,589 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,642,052 shares during the same period.