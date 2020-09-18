Saturday, September 19, 2020
type here...
Companies

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] is -27.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Industry

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] stock Initiated by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $38

Brandon Evans - 0
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. surged by $2.9 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $36.90 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] fell -36.68% so far this year. What now?

Misty Lee - 0
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. gained 5.87% or 1.17 points to close at $21.11 with a heavy trading volume of 1016466 shares. The company...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation price surged by 7.17 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Big...
Read more
Finance

The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Chembio Diagnostics Inc. price surged by 7.91 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Chembio Submits EUA...
Read more

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] closed the trading session at $31.24 on 09/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.58, while the highest price level was $31.37. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Lyft Announces Second Quarter Results.

Results reflect strong cost management and execution in challenging environment.

Ended quarter with $2.8 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.38 percent and weekly performance of 5.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.89M shares, LYFT reached to a volume of 9520355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $40.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. On May 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 38 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.27.

LYFT stock trade performance evaluation

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.81, while it was recorded at 30.98 for the last single week of trading, and 35.14 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.74 and a Gross Margin at +22.22. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.97.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -96.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.69. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$457,899 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lyft Inc. [LYFT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc. posted -1.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,765 million, or 69.10% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 44,476,116, which is approximately -0.422% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,658,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $582.9 million in LYFT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $555.66 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 56.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 44,886,852 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 24,397,087 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 147,275,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,559,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,382,384 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 6,768,805 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFor Bunge Limited [BG], Robert W. Baird sees a rise to $46. What next?
Next articleMarket cap of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] reaches 47.39M – now what?

More articles

Companies

why MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.33

Annabelle Farmer - 0
MoneyGram International Inc. surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.17 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM] Is Currently 1.85 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.35 during the day...
Read more
Companies

The AES Corporation [AES] fell -7.39% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The AES Corporation closed the trading session at $18.43 on 09/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.605,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] moved up 1.61: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. gained 1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $9.47 price per share at the time. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc....
Read more
Companies

why MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.33

Annabelle Farmer - 0
MoneyGram International Inc. surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.17 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] Stock trading around $41.28 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Royalty Pharma plc traded at a high on 09/17/20, posting a 1.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.28. The...
Read more
Industry

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell -39.28% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price surged by 1.69 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Colleges and...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] reaches 47.39M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Ocugen Inc. gained 1.69% or 0.0 points to close at $0.34 with a heavy trading volume of 12446541 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] moved up 1.61: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. gained 1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $9.47 price per share at the time. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc....
Read more
Companies

why MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.33

Annabelle Farmer - 0
MoneyGram International Inc. surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.17 during the day while...
Read more

Popular Category