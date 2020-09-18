LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] Is Currently 3.27 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ: LIVX] gained 3.27% or 0.09 points to close at $2.84 with a heavy trading volume of 1242936 shares. The company report on September 17, 2020 that LiveXLive Media, Inc. Closes $15.0 Million Financing with an Existing Institutional Shareholder Convertible at $4.50 Per Share.

– Financing Increases Company’s Current Cash Position to Over $23 Million.

– Balance Sheet Strength Enables Focus on Driving Monetization Across Subscriptions, Pay-Per-View and Podcasting as well as M&A Opportunities.

It opened the trading session at $2.72, the shares rose to $2.95 and dropped to $2.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LIVX points out that the company has recorded 115.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -294.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, LIVX reached to a volume of 1242936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for LiveXLive Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price from $2 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for LiveXLive Media Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $2, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Neutral rating on LIVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveXLive Media Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11.

Trading performance analysis for LIVX stock

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.94. With this latest performance, LIVX shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.33 and a Gross Margin at -5.55. LiveXLive Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.69.

Return on Total Capital for LIVX is now -197.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,337.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.89. Additionally, LIVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] managed to generate an average of -$512,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.LiveXLive Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LiveXLive Media Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIVX.

An analysis of insider ownership at LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]

There are presently around $63 million, or 36.20% of LIVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIVX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,337,618, which is approximately 26.325% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC, holding 3,724,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.58 million in LIVX stocks shares; and NO STREET GP LP, currently with $7.52 million in LIVX stock with ownership of nearly -16.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LiveXLive Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ:LIVX] by around 4,004,619 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 941,303 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 17,300,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,246,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIVX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 962,947 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 139,037 shares during the same period.