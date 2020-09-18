Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Revenue clocked in at $16.93 billion, down -41.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.64%. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Virtual Enrollment, Real Benefits: Five Tips to Help Employers Navigate the New Reality.

Recent Studies Show 45% of Adults Unsure if Short-Term Disability Covers COVID-191 and 55% Want to Learn More About How Their Benefit Offerings Protect Against the Virus2.

Virtual graduation, Zoom weddings, sports without spectators — this year everything looks different and open enrollment will be no exception. The days of in-person presentations and paper pamphlets are over — open enrollment is going virtual. Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) understands that this new reality and the ongoing pandemic create a greater need for education and understanding around benefit offerings for employees.

Over the last 12 months, LNC stock dropped by -43.37%. The one-year Lincoln National Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.83. The average equity rating for LNC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.66 billion, with 193.23 million shares outstanding and 181.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, LNC stock reached a trading volume of 2493042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $44.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $40, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on LNC stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 60 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.32.

LNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.59, while it was recorded at 34.45 for the last single week of trading, and 41.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lincoln National Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.35. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now 6.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.56. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of $78,014 per employee.

LNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lincoln National Corporation posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -110.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 9.88%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,320 million, or 80.40% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,364,782, which is approximately -2.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,536,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $500.8 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $309.25 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly -1.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 15,565,495 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 18,760,465 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 120,091,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,417,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,803,457 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,932,207 shares during the same period.