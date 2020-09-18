Lemonade Inc. [LMND] is -25.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] surged by $3.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $52.07 during the day while it closed the day at $51.88. The company report on September 16, 2020 that Lemonade CFO Tim Bixby to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Tim Bixby, Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade (LMND), will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 4:15 p.m. (Eastern). The virtual fireside chat will be livestreamed here (https://kvgo.com/barclays/lemonade-september-2020) and a replay of the webcast will be available on investor.lemonade.com shortly after the event.

About Lemonade.

The market cap for LMND stock reached $3.07 billion, with 59.15 million shares outstanding and 48.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 1170288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.12.

LMND stock trade performance evaluation

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.92, while it was recorded at 49.30 for the last single week of trading.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.33. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -54.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$388,889 per employee.