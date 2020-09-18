Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ: VCNX] closed the trading session at $5.93 on 09/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.78, while the highest price level was $6.61. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Vaccinex Announces Clinical Collaboration with Merck to Evaluate Pepinemab in Combination with KEYTRUDA® in Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a novel approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada), through a subsidiary, to evaluate the combination of Vaccinex’s investigational SEMA4D inhibitor, pepinemab, and Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in the treatment of patients with advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

“We are pleased to be working with Merck to evaluate the potential of pepinemab in combination with KEYTRUDA® to further improve the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy,” said Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Vaccinex. “Several prior studies suggest that inhibition of SEMA4D increases immune infiltration and alters the balance of cytotoxic and immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. SEMA4D is highly expressed in HNSCC and is believed to promote correspondingly high levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells. This collaboration provides an opportunity to evaluate this innovative approach in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy.” .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.27 percent and weekly performance of 23.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 580.15K shares, VCNX reached to a volume of 6299992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Vaccinex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaccinex Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 298.72.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.28. With this latest performance, VCNX shares gained by 1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6121.41 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Vaccinex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6092.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] managed to generate an average of -$650,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Vaccinex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vaccinex Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VCNX.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 47.00% of VCNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCNX stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 922,546, which is approximately -20.597% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 138,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in VCNX stocks shares; and OPPENHEIMER & CO INC, currently with $0.21 million in VCNX stock with ownership of nearly 27.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaccinex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ:VCNX] by around 12,291 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 255,736 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 911,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,179,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCNX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 509 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,061 shares during the same period.