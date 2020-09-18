Knoll Inc. [KNL] Is Currently 19.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Knoll Inc. [NYSE: KNL] closed the trading session at $13.73 on 09/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.30, while the highest price level was $13.83. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Knoll Declares Cash Dividend.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a constellation of design-drive brands for the workplace and home, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020.

“With our strengthened balance sheet and stabilizing performance, thanks to our increasing mix of work from home and residential offerings, we are pleased to increase our third quarter dividend by 50%, from $0.04 to $0.06 per share,” commented Knoll Chairman and CEO, Andrew Cogan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.65 percent and weekly performance of 22.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 353.17K shares, KNL reached to a volume of 1272023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Knoll Inc. [KNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNL shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Knoll Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Knoll Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on KNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knoll Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

KNL stock trade performance evaluation

Knoll Inc. [KNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.59. With this latest performance, KNL shares gained by 6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Knoll Inc. [KNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.41, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 15.70 for the last 200 days.

Knoll Inc. [KNL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knoll Inc. [KNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.66 and a Gross Margin at +38.44. Knoll Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.73.

Return on Total Capital for KNL is now 15.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knoll Inc. [KNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.49. Additionally, KNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knoll Inc. [KNL] managed to generate an average of $18,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Knoll Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Knoll Inc. [KNL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knoll Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knoll Inc. go to 14.00%.

Knoll Inc. [KNL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $636 million, or 92.70% of KNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,052,337, which is approximately 89.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,755,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.3 million in KNL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $48.72 million in KNL stock with ownership of nearly 5.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knoll Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Knoll Inc. [NYSE:KNL] by around 6,677,875 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 5,594,331 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 34,076,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,348,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNL stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 912,614 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,016,990 shares during the same period.