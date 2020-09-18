IsoRay Inc. [ISR] Is Currently 8.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

IsoRay Inc. [AMEX: ISR] gained 8.90% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time.

IsoRay Inc. represents 67.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.15 million with the latest information. ISR stock price has been found in the range of $0.72 to $0.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 359.06K shares, ISR reached a trading volume of 1569248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IsoRay Inc. [ISR]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for IsoRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for IsoRay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ISR stock. On July 16, 2014, analysts increased their price target for ISR shares from 3.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IsoRay Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63.

Trading performance analysis for ISR stock

IsoRay Inc. [ISR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.07. With this latest performance, ISR shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for IsoRay Inc. [ISR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6704, while it was recorded at 0.6931 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6810 for the last 200 days.

IsoRay Inc. [ISR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IsoRay Inc. [ISR] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.16 and a Gross Margin at +41.66. IsoRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.33.

Return on Total Capital for ISR is now -83.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IsoRay Inc. [ISR] managed to generate an average of -$119,628 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.IsoRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

IsoRay Inc. [ISR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IsoRay Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISR.

An analysis of insider ownership at IsoRay Inc. [ISR]

There are presently around $5 million, or 10.50% of ISR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,389,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.85% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,153,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.9 million in ISR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.84 million in ISR stock with ownership of nearly 57.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IsoRay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in IsoRay Inc. [AMEX:ISR] by around 827,404 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 985,601 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 5,261,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,074,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 354,000 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 17,330 shares during the same period.