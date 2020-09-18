Histogen Inc. [HSTO] Is Currently 4.91 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] gained 4.91% on the last trading session, reaching $1.71 price per share at the time.

Histogen Inc. represents 12.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.79 million with the latest information. HSTO stock price has been found in the range of $1.67 to $2.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 55.93K shares, HSTO reached a trading volume of 2947584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for HSTO stock

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, HSTO shares dropped by -30.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.31 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4954, while it was recorded at 1.6680 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6154 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Histogen Inc. posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -828.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.80% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 133,396, which is approximately -1.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 130,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in HSTO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.19 million in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly 356.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 170,987 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 94,870 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 314,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,043 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 86,728 shares during the same period.