Friday, September 18, 2020
H.C. Wainwright lifts Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.91%.

Over the last 12 months, BLNK stock rose by 161.51%. The one-year Blink Charging Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.08. The average equity rating for BLNK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $254.17 million, with 28.33 million shares outstanding and 26.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.63M shares, BLNK stock reached a trading volume of 6589127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

BLNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.91. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 432.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.19, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blink Charging Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -379.53 and a Gross Margin at -240.92. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -349.69.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -85.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$144,007 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BLNK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 4.90% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 750,846, which is approximately -1.331% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 401,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 million in BLNK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.68 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 202,274 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 332,192 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,030,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,564,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,997 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 272,440 shares during the same period.

