Friday, September 18, 2020
type here...
Industry

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is -78.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Finance

Morgan Stanley Initiated 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
10x Genomics Inc. jumped around 11.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $125.00 at the close of the session, up 10.12%. The...
Read more
Market

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] moved down -0.93: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. price plunged by -0.93 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on August 21, 2020 that Helix...
Read more
Companies

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Revenue clocked in at $29.58 billion, down -55.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Schlumberger Limited surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.97 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

ROTH Capital lifts Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. gained 9.72% on the last trading session, reaching $0.88 price per share at the time. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp....
Read more

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, up 4.16%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Gulfport Energy Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operational results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update on its 2020 activities. Key highlights are as follows:.

See the supplemental tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures including adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow and free cash flow.

Gulfport Energy Corporation stock is now -78.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPOR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.68 and lowest of $0.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.88, which means current price is +90.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, GPOR reached a trading volume of 5079990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Gulfport Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Gulfport Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gulfport Energy Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPOR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GPOR stock performed recently?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, GPOR shares dropped by -21.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.68 for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8711, while it was recorded at 0.6196 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4144 for the last 200 days.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +15.85. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.01.

Return on Total Capital for GPOR is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.88. Additionally, GPOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] managed to generate an average of -$6,719,322 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Gulfport Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPOR.

Insider trade positions for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

There are presently around $91 million, or 88.00% of GPOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPOR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,205,993, which is approximately -6.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FIREFLY VALUE PARTNERS, LP, holding 20,906,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.92 million in GPOR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.51 million in GPOR stock with ownership of nearly -14.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gulfport Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR] by around 21,316,137 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 31,854,119 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 83,734,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,905,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPOR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,492,296 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,188,227 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, up 278.68% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleRigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] stock Resumed by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

More articles

Industry

why YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.00

Edison Baldwin - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. traded at a high on 09/17/20, posting a 4.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.37. The...
Read more
Industry

Morgan Stanley Initiated Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Evofem Biosciences Inc. jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.36 at the close of the session, up 5.83%. The...
Read more
Industry

For Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], Oppenheimer sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. traded at a high on 09/17/20, posting a 6.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.63. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

SVB Leerink slashes price target on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 3.70 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Abeona Therapeutics to...
Read more
Companies

ROTH Capital lifts Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. gained 3.93% or 0.01 points to close at $0.30 with a heavy trading volume of 1489787 shares. The company...
Read more
Market

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] stock Resumed by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

Edison Baldwin - 0
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. closed the trading session at $2.60 on 09/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.50,...
Read more
Industry

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is -78.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Gulfport Energy Corporation jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, up 4.16%. The...
Read more
Finance

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, up 278.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

SVB Leerink slashes price target on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 3.70 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Abeona Therapeutics to...
Read more
Companies

ROTH Capital lifts Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. gained 3.93% or 0.01 points to close at $0.30 with a heavy trading volume of 1489787 shares. The company...
Read more

Popular Category