GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] is -30.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] closed the trading session at $13.55 on 09/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.22, while the highest price level was $13.99. The company report on September 17, 2020 that GoHealth to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on September 18, 2020.

Hear from Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO, and Travis Matthiesen, CFO.

GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, announced that the company will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on September 18 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO, and Travis Matthiesen, CFO, will share commentary with investors around the company’s business strategy.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 2111569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

William Blair have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76.

GOCO stock trade performance evaluation

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO].

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +63.34. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.61.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.91. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.