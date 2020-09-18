For Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX], Jefferies sees a rise to $11. What next?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] closed the trading session at $6.19 on 09/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.04, while the highest price level was $6.51. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Ardelyx Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of its New Drug Application of Tenapanor for the Control of Serum Phosphorus in Adult Patients with CKD on Dialysis.

NDA Supported by Data from Expansive Clinical Development Program Demonstrating Tenapanor’s use as Foundational Therapy.

PDUFA Goal Date – April 29, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.52 percent and weekly performance of 6.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 618.68K shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 1150694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

ARDX stock trade performance evaluation

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.72 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1728.14 and a Gross Margin at +6.46. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1797.77.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -44.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.30. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$1,078,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ardelyx Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $480 million, or 87.40% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately -15.503% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,260,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.76 million in ARDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.95 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 15.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 8,042,001 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 7,041,248 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 62,463,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,546,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,680,160 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 841,088 shares during the same period.