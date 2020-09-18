Domtar Corporation [UFS] Is Currently 7.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Domtar Corporation [NYSE: UFS] closed the trading session at $28.07 on 09/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.15, while the highest price level was $28.32. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Domtar Completes Successful FSC® Certification of the Wabigoon Forest in Ontario, Canada.

Domtar has successfully completed a surveillance audit on the Wabigoon Forest for the new Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) National Standard for Canada. The audit took place the week of July 13th ending with the auditor’s recommendation for certification to be maintained under the new Canadian standard. This new standard replaced the previous FSC® Boreal standard and has set the bar high for demonstrating sustainable forest management. The Wabigoon Forest was first certified to the FSC® standard in 2008.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.60 percent and weekly performance of 7.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, UFS reached to a volume of 2477203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFS shares is $31.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Domtar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Domtar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on UFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domtar Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for UFS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

UFS stock trade performance evaluation

Domtar Corporation [UFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, UFS shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for Domtar Corporation [UFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.52, while it was recorded at 26.97 for the last single week of trading, and 27.44 for the last 200 days.

Domtar Corporation [UFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domtar Corporation [UFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.81 and a Gross Margin at +13.24. Domtar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.61.

Return on Total Capital for UFS is now 7.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Domtar Corporation [UFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.98. Additionally, UFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domtar Corporation [UFS] managed to generate an average of $8,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Domtar Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Domtar Corporation [UFS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Domtar Corporation posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Domtar Corporation go to 5.00%.

Domtar Corporation [UFS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,455 million, or 98.70% of UFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UFS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,160,289, which is approximately -6.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,542,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.57 million in UFS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $123.58 million in UFS stock with ownership of nearly -5.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domtar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Domtar Corporation [NYSE:UFS] by around 8,669,615 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 8,607,970 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 34,558,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,835,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UFS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,143,129 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,449,849 shares during the same period.