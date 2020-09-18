CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] moved up 3.54: Why It’s Important

CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVI] closed the trading session at $13.76 on 09/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.05, while the highest price level was $14.16. The company report on September 3, 2020 that CVR Energy to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) today announced that Company management is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 11:05 a.m. Eastern.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed, along with the accompanying slides, on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com. An archive of this webcast will remain available on www.CVREnergy.com for 14 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.97 percent and weekly performance of -1.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 700.44K shares, CVI reached to a volume of 1162717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVI shares is $21.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CVR Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for CVR Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $16, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on CVI stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CVI shares from 18 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVR Energy Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15.

CVI stock trade performance evaluation

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, CVI shares dropped by -27.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.63, while it was recorded at 13.66 for the last single week of trading, and 24.83 for the last 200 days.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +10.59. CVR Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Total Capital for CVI is now 18.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.23. Additionally, CVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] managed to generate an average of $255,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.CVR Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVR Energy Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVI.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in CVR Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVI] by around 3,447,725 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 4,032,139 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 86,736,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,216,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,826,186 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,364,000 shares during the same period.