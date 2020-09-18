Conn’s Inc. [CONN] Stock trading around $10.19 per share: What’s Next?

Conn’s Inc. [NASDAQ: CONN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.73%. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Conn’s, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2020.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have focused on serving our customers by providing access to essential home-related products, while supporting our team members and communities. Overall, our second quarter results were better than expected given the unprecedented disruption the COVID-19 crisis has caused and I want to personally thank all of our associates for their continued dedication during this challenging period. While the current environment remains uncertain, I am proud of our performance, which highlights the resiliency of our business model and the actions our team has taken to successfully navigate this unprecedented pandemic,” stated Norm Miller, Conn’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. .

Over the last 12 months, CONN stock dropped by -58.87%. The one-year Conn’s Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.57. The average equity rating for CONN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $307.18 million, with 29.07 million shares outstanding and 19.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 475.47K shares, CONN stock reached a trading volume of 2089911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Conn’s Inc. [CONN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CONN shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CONN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Conn’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $20 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Conn’s Inc. stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CONN shares from 30 to 23.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conn’s Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CONN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CONN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

CONN Stock Performance Analysis:

Conn’s Inc. [CONN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, CONN shares dropped by -11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Conn’s Inc. [CONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading, and 9.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conn’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conn’s Inc. [CONN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.92 and a Gross Margin at +54.80. Conn’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

Return on Total Capital for CONN is now 7.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conn’s Inc. [CONN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.72. Additionally, CONN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conn’s Inc. [CONN] managed to generate an average of $12,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Conn’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

CONN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conn’s Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CONN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conn’s Inc. go to 23.00%.

Conn’s Inc. [CONN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $184 million, or 61.80% of CONN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CONN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,892,109, which is approximately -1.631% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,265,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.07 million in CONN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.41 million in CONN stock with ownership of nearly -23.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conn’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Conn’s Inc. [NASDAQ:CONN] by around 3,313,272 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,233,314 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 10,478,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,025,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CONN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 609,668 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 673,897 shares during the same period.