Friday, September 18, 2020
Ayro Inc. [AYRO] fell -31.82% so far this year. What now?

By Brandon Evans

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] gained 5.26% or 0.15 points to close at $3.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1308846 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.75, the shares rose to $3.10 and dropped to $2.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AYRO points out that the company has recorded 15.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.24M shares, AYRO reached to a volume of 1308846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ayro Inc. [AYRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for AYRO stock

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.30. With this latest performance, AYRO shares dropped by -13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.57 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ayro Inc. [AYRO]

There are presently around $0 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 4,250, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1000.0 in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly -79.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 5,105 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 37,683 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 34,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,250 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 35,836 shares during the same period.

