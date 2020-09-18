Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $12

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RKDA] gained 14.75% on the last trading session, reaching $3.50 price per share at the time. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Expands Leadership Team with New Heads of Commercial Operations and Product Innovation.

— Arcadia promotes Kevin Hodges to Vice President, Commercial Operations, welcomes Tracy Baker as Vice President, Product Innovation –.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, today announced two new appointments to its leadership team. Kevin Hodges has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Operations, overseeing the supply chain operations, manufacturing and marketing for Arcadia’s existing products in the GoodWheat™, GoodHemp™ and SONOVA® GLA safflower oil product lines, while food and beverage industry veteran Tracy Baker has joined the company as Vice President, Product Innovation, responsible for leading product innovation and commercialization strategies for the company’s GoodWheat™ and GoodHemp™ portfolios.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. represents 9.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.27 million with the latest information. RKDA stock price has been found in the range of $2.98 to $3.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 200.90K shares, RKDA reached a trading volume of 2245177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

Trading performance analysis for RKDA stock

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.27. With this latest performance, RKDA shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.10 for the last 200 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1743.46 and a Gross Margin at +24.29. Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2464.07.

Return on Total Capital for RKDA is now -174.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -280.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.06. Additionally, RKDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] managed to generate an average of -$472,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. posted -2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -164.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. go to 14.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.80% of RKDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 256,393, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 59,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in RKDA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in RKDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RKDA] by around 178,658 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 59,025 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 320,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKDA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,141 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 56,810 shares during the same period.