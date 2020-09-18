Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] Stock trading around $2.98 per share: What’s Next?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.65%. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Arbutus Announces AB-729 90 mg Single-Dose Week 12 Data in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects Demonstrating Significant and Continuous Reductions in HBsAg.

Mean HBsAg reduction of 1.23 log10 IU/mL at week 12 with a favorable safety and tolerability profile .

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today reports continued positive data from an ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial (AB-729-001) with AB-729, its proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi compound. These new data demonstrate that in chronic HBV subjects, a single subcutaneous injection of 90 mg of AB-729 resulted in a mean HBsAg reduction of 1.23 log10 IU/mL at week 12.

Over the last 12 months, ABUS stock rose by 86.25%. The average equity rating for ABUS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $245.19 million, with 69.61 million shares outstanding and 60.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, ABUS stock reached a trading volume of 2351288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]:

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.84.

ABUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.65. With this latest performance, ABUS shares dropped by -13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.05 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1186.91. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2557.36.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -48.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.72. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$1,921,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.50 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

ABUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 102.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84 million, or 34.90% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 6,869,281, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,331,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.91 million in ABUS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $9.99 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 63.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 3,448,120 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,588,217 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,252,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,289,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 497,573 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,288,162 shares during the same period.