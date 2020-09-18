1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] stock Initiated by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $36

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] surged by $0.98 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $29.89 during the day while it closed the day at $29.60. The company report on September 10, 2020 that 1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO, and Bjorn Thaler, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:.

A live audio webcast and a replay will be available at https://investor.onemedical.com.

1Life Healthcare Inc. stock has also gained 1.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ONEM stock has declined by -3.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 67.14% and gained 34.12% year-on date.

The market cap for ONEM stock reached $3.83 billion, with 126.15 million shares outstanding and 87.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, ONEM reached a trading volume of 2161107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $36.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13.

ONEM stock trade performance evaluation

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, ONEM shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.14% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.92, while it was recorded at 28.53 for the last single week of trading.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.59 and a Gross Margin at +34.16. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.02.

Return on Total Capital for ONEM is now -17.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.39. Additionally, ONEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] managed to generate an average of -$30,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. go to 27.00%.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,308 million, or 82.80% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 20,612,681, which is approximately -26.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; OAK MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 12,011,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.54 million in ONEM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $310.67 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 10.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 26,709,810 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 13,782,044 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 37,487,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,979,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,741,605 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,292,371 shares during the same period.