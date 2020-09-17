why Mattel Inc. [MAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.88

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] gained 3.53% or 0.39 points to close at $11.44 with a heavy trading volume of 3857446 shares. The company report on September 15, 2020 that American Girl Declares the ‘80s Are, Like, Totally Back!.

Newest American Girl Historical Character Courtney Moore™ Brings Iconic Decade to Life for Millions of Fans and Their Parents.

Inspired by 1980s Gaming, Company Partners with Girls Who Code to Empower Girls to be Changemakers in Technology and Beyond.

It opened the trading session at $11.09, the shares rose to $11.62 and dropped to $11.075, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAT points out that the company has recorded 33.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -75.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, MAT reached to a volume of 3857446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 63.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MAT stock

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 11.11 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.78 and a Gross Margin at +43.09. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.74.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 649.09. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 634.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of -$8,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mattel Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mattel Inc. [MAT]

There are presently around $4,043 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 48,732,309, which is approximately -4.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 46,462,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $531.53 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $367.4 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly -2.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 17,886,383 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 36,057,644 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 299,445,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,389,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,764,924 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,834,640 shares during the same period.