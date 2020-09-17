Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] is -18.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] gained 4.32% on the last trading session, reaching $6.52 price per share at the time.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. represents 72.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $489.26 million with the latest information. VKTX stock price has been found in the range of $6.26 to $6.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 1437801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for VKTX stock

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, VKTX shares dropped by -16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 6.71 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -11.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,356,789 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.90 and a Current Ratio set at 29.90.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

There are presently around $263 million, or 57.90% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,462,833, which is approximately -4.099% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,787,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.22 million in VKTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $27.88 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly 17.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 3,880,146 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 3,047,192 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 33,402,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,329,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 694,999 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 465,200 shares during the same period.