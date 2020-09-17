Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] moved up 3.38: Why It’s Important

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] price surged by 3.38 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on September 16, 2020 that Six Flags Invites Guests to Halloween Safely during HALLOWFEST.

New Event features Halloween Thrills by Day and Chills by Night.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, is ready to #halloweensafely with a new event for the entire family—HALLOWFEST presented by SNICKERS®. Six Flags worked in partnership with its health and epidemiologist consultants to create a safe Halloween experience that meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines. All haunted indoor attractions will be moved outdoors to open air plazas and midways. Guests must make reservations to visit, and park attendance will be carefully monitored to avoid overcrowding and ensure safe social distancing. Six Flags is also donating Six Flags branded masks to area school districts for every mask purchased by park guests.

A sum of 2392976 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.58M shares. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares reached a high of $25.53 and dropped to a low of $24.09 until finishing in the latest session at $25.09.

The one-year SIX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.29. The average equity rating for SIX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on SIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15.

SIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, SIX shares gained by 23.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.41, while it was recorded at 23.54 for the last single week of trading, and 25.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04 and a Gross Margin at +42.44. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.04.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 20.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of $73,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SIX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation posted 2.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to -4.57%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,736 million, or 82.60% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,800,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,463,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.25 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $184.45 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly 7.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 18,882,527 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 15,068,352 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 35,238,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,189,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,434,420 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,384,860 shares during the same period.