SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] Stock trading around $15.17 per share: What’s Next?

Over the last 12 months, SCPL stock rose by 29.44%. The one-year SciPlay Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.34. The average equity rating for SCPL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.93 billion, with 22.80 million shares outstanding and 22.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 730.34K shares, SCPL stock reached a trading volume of 1066663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCPL shares is $17.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SciPlay Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $9 to $11.30. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for SciPlay Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on SCPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciPlay Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCPL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

SCPL Stock Performance Analysis:

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.93. With this latest performance, SCPL shares gained by 12.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.29, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading, and 12.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SciPlay Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.84 and a Gross Margin at +64.47. SciPlay Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.96.

Return on Total Capital for SCPL is now 50.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.12. Additionally, SCPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] managed to generate an average of $64,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.SciPlay Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

SCPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SciPlay Corporation posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SciPlay Corporation go to 16.40%.

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $321 million, or 98.50% of SCPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCPL stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 2,154,084, which is approximately 7.985% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,942,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.47 million in SCPL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.05 million in SCPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SciPlay Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in SciPlay Corporation [NASDAQ:SCPL] by around 7,242,693 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 6,588,071 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,313,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,144,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCPL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,098,395 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,682,918 shares during the same period.