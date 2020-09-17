Piper Sandler slashes price target on CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] – find out why.

CNO Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CNO] traded at a high on 09/16/20, posting a 4.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.39. The company report on September 2, 2020 that CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life Support Alzheimer’s Association with $332,000 for Alzheimer’s Research, Care and Support.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) and Bankers Life announced it is supporting the Alzheimer’s Association this year with $332,000 for Alzheimer’s care, education and research programs.

CNO Financial and Bankers Life recognized the Alzheimer’s Association with a $200,000 corporate donation to support its national mission of eliminating Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia. Funds also support local Walk to End Alzheimer’s events in Chicago and Indianapolis, where the company has corporate offices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1461138 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at 3.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.21%.

The market cap for CNO stock reached $2.48 billion, with 143.42 million shares outstanding and 139.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, CNO reached a trading volume of 1461138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNO shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CNO Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $17 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for CNO Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $20, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on CNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNO Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.89.

How has CNO stock performed recently?

CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, CNO shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.08, while it was recorded at 16.77 for the last single week of trading, and 15.66 for the last 200 days.

CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.80. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.19.

Return on Total Capital for CNO is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.50. Additionally, CNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] managed to generate an average of $124,061 per employee.

Earnings analysis for CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNO Financial Group Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNO Financial Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]

There are presently around $2,523 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,625,929, which is approximately -7.08% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,811,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.57 million in CNO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $193.22 million in CNO stock with ownership of nearly -0.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNO Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in CNO Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CNO] by around 7,257,762 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 8,872,007 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 128,955,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,085,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,675,700 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,009,519 shares during the same period.