Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell -20.61% so far this year. What now?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.94 at the close of the session, up 3.81%.

Phunware Inc. stock is now -20.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHUN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.989 and lowest of $0.8999 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.00, which means current price is +74.94% above from all time high which was touched on 05/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 1540491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 94.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -30.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.43 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2990, while it was recorded at 0.9134 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0726 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $5 million, or 11.50% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,214,092, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 475,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in PHUN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.38 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 3,256,181 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,558,142 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,805,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,008,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,026,018 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 798,140 shares during the same period.