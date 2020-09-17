Mizuho slashes price target on Square Inc. [SQ] – find out why.

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] surged by $10.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $158.50 during the day while it closed the day at $154.50.

Square Inc. stock has also gained 11.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SQ stock has inclined by 63.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 245.41% and gained 146.96% year-on date.

The market cap for SQ stock reached $70.33 billion, with 440.12 million shares outstanding and 364.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.89M shares, SQ reached a trading volume of 18501197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Square Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $147.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $119 to $200, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 9.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 1190.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

SQ stock trade performance evaluation

Square Inc. [SQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.06. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 245.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.37 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.84, while it was recorded at 144.33 for the last single week of trading, and 89.22 for the last 200 days.

Square Inc. [SQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.65. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.82. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $97,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Square Inc. [SQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Square Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 35.79%.

Square Inc. [SQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,199 million, or 80.70% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 35,194,900, which is approximately 130.925% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,674,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.85 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 482 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 57,302,822 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 37,115,735 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 204,603,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,021,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,939,595 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 12,492,705 shares during the same period.