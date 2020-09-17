Market cap of Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] reaches 20.85B – now what?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ZG] surged by $3.7 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $97.05 during the day while it closed the day at $94.70. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Poised for Growth, These Are The Dozen Mid-Sized Metros to Watch.

Big-city amenities, small-town charm: The up-and-coming mid-sized metros seeing supercharged housing market growth.

— Boise, Idaho, Huntsville, Ala., and Ogden, Utah, top Zillow’s list as the top mid-sized metros to watch.

Zillow Group Inc. stock has also gained 15.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZG stock has inclined by 56.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 302.81% and gained 107.04% year-on date.

The market cap for ZG stock reached $20.85 billion, with 219.47 million shares outstanding and 198.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 634.35K shares, ZG reached a trading volume of 1267016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZG shares is $84.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $70, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on ZG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZG in the course of the last twelve months was 57.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.70.

ZG stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.11. With this latest performance, ZG shares gained by 18.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 302.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 195.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.37 for Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.18, while it was recorded at 88.11 for the last single week of trading, and 54.23 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for ZG is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.15. Additionally, ZG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] managed to generate an average of -$58,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Zillow Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZG.

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,672 million, or 98.77% of ZG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZG stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 15,797,294, which is approximately 1.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,033,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.63 million in ZG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $465.32 million in ZG stock with ownership of nearly -5.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ZG] by around 7,197,337 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 4,805,013 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 47,896,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,899,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,029,701 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,061,155 shares during the same period.