Thursday, September 17, 2020
Market cap of The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] reaches 21.76B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ: LSXMA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.40%. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Liberty Media Announces Amendments to Braves Financial Covenants.

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) today announced amendments to the debt agreements of certain subsidiaries of Braves Holdings, LLC (“Braves Holdings”).

The debt agreements governing $297 million of debt at Braves Stadium Company, LLC (collectively the “Ballpark funding”) have been amended such that the applicable financial covenants will not apply until the quarter ending September 30, 2021, subject to certain conditions being met.

Over the last 12 months, LSXMA stock dropped by -14.31%. The one-year The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.53. The average equity rating for LSXMA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.76 billion, with 328.00 million shares outstanding and 306.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 618.39K shares, LSXMA stock reached a trading volume of 1039871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMA shares is $51.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $55 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on LSXMA stock. On September 27, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for LSXMA shares from 66 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Liberty SiriusXM Group is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSXMA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LSXMA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, LSXMA shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.32, while it was recorded at 34.95 for the last single week of trading, and 38.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Liberty SiriusXM Group Fundamentals:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

LSXMA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group go to 3.30%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,381 million, or 95.90% of LSXMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSXMA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 14,860,360, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,933,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.42 million in LSXMA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $222.09 million in LSXMA stock with ownership of nearly 2.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ:LSXMA] by around 13,488,629 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 11,195,594 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 72,001,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,685,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSXMA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,189,433 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,082,878 shares during the same period.

