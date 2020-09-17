Market cap of SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] reaches 221.22M – now what?

SuRo Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: SSSS] closed the trading session at $12.78 on 09/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.86, while the highest price level was $13.1799. The company report on August 11, 2020 that SuRo Capital Corp. Announces Adjustment to Conversion Rate for Convertible Notes.

SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SSSS) today announced an adjustment to the conversion rate of its 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) as a result of the Company’s cash dividend payable on August 25, 2020.

Effective as of August 11, 2020, the conversion price applicable to the Notes has been adjusted to $10.10 per share (99.0298 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes) from the most recent conversion price of $10.21 per share (97.9448 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes), which has been in effect since December 31, 2019. The adjustment to the conversion rate of the Notes was made pursuant to the supplemental indenture governing the Notes as a result of the Company’s cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on August 25, 2020 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2020. The ex-dividend date is August 10, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 95.11 percent and weekly performance of 0.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 223.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 654.41K shares, SSSS reached to a volume of 1545021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSSS shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuRo Capital Corp. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 170.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

SSSS stock trade performance evaluation

SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, SSSS shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 223.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.74, while it was recorded at 12.20 for the last single week of trading, and 8.09 for the last 200 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +111.74 and a Gross Margin at +118.44. SuRo Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +115.86.

Return on Total Capital for SSSS is now 9.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.51. Additionally, SSSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] managed to generate an average of $3,992,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SuRo Capital Corp. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 141.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSSS.

SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 19.80% of SSSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSSS stocks are: BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 522,293, which is approximately 8.313% of the company’s market cap and around 18.80% of the total institutional ownership; PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 402,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.14 million in SSSS stocks shares; and OPPENHEIMER & CO INC, currently with $5.0 million in SSSS stock with ownership of nearly -5.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SuRo Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in SuRo Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:SSSS] by around 709,369 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,173,124 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,439,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,322,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSSS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 592,094 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 881,391 shares during the same period.