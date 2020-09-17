Market cap of Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] reaches 13.48M – now what?

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -36.73%.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.48 million, with 8.70 million shares outstanding and 3.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 369.13K shares, GRIL stock reached a trading volume of 1015469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70.

GRIL Stock Performance Analysis:

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.73. With this latest performance, GRIL shares dropped by -45.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.94% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.77 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4215, while it was recorded at 1.6120 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Muscle Maker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.68 and a Gross Margin at +11.91. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -572.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRIL is now -443.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12,714.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 560.03. Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 8,430 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 944 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 34,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,000 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 944 shares during the same period.