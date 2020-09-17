Market cap of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] reaches 156.57M – now what?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: LCTX] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.08 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 15.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LCTX stock has declined by -0.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 74.97% and gained 17.98% year-on date.

The market cap for LCTX stock reached $156.57 million, with 149.82 million shares outstanding and 142.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 971.28K shares, LCTX reached a trading volume of 1987748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

LCTX stock trade performance evaluation

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, LCTX shares gained by 14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8726, while it was recorded at 0.9392 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8964 for the last 200 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2423.07 and a Gross Margin at -130.85. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -792.22.

Return on Total Capital for LCTX is now -33.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.58. Additionally, LCTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] managed to generate an average of -$212,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCTX.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59 million, or 37.20% of LCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCTX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 34,005,379, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,226,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 million in LCTX stocks shares; and DEFENDER CAPITAL, LLC., currently with $4.88 million in LCTX stock with ownership of nearly 5.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:LCTX] by around 3,706,428 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,951,571 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 40,103,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,761,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCTX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,833,703 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,408,200 shares during the same period.