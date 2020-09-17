Market Analysts see Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE: VGR] gained 2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $10.50 price per share at the time. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on September 29, 2020 to holders of record as of September 17, 2020.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company’s website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

Vector Group Ltd. represents 149.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.64 billion with the latest information. VGR stock price has been found in the range of $10.45 to $10.765.

If compared to the average trading volume of 945.84K shares, VGR reached a trading volume of 1359689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vector Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2014, representing the official price target for Vector Group Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vector Group Ltd. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for VGR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for VGR stock

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, VGR shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.27 for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.53 and a Gross Margin at +31.63. Vector Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for VGR is now 21.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.95. Additionally, VGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 114.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] managed to generate an average of $65,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Vector Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vector Group Ltd. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 109.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vector Group Ltd. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]

There are presently around $978 million, or 61.40% of VGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,586,557, which is approximately 9.845% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,386,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.06 million in VGR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $134.39 million in VGR stock with ownership of nearly 33.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vector Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE:VGR] by around 10,193,353 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 6,101,705 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 76,812,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,107,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,409,337 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,490,358 shares during the same period.