Market Analysts see Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] jumped around 0.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $84.32 at the close of the session, up 0.49%. The company report on September 4, 2020 that Etsy, Teradyne and Catalent Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index more appropriately represents its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2020 to coincide with the September quarterly rebalance:.

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Etsy Inc. (NASD:ETSY), Teradyne Inc. (NASD:TER), and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will move to the S&P 500, replacing H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS), all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.

Catalent Inc. stock is now 49.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTLT Stock saw the intraday high of $85.10 and lowest of $82.945 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.70, which means current price is +171.65% above from all time high which was touched on 09/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 1254993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $102.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73.

How has CTLT stock performed recently?

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.32, while it was recorded at 83.92 for the last single week of trading, and 66.64 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.76. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.03. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $12,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalent Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 11.60%.

Insider trade positions for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

There are presently around $13,622 million, or 99.70% of CTLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,823,688, which is approximately -2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,205,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.28 billion in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 3.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 16,094,933 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 13,241,255 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 132,219,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,555,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,577,816 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,553,612 shares during the same period.