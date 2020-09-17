Thursday, September 17, 2020
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] is 27.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ: LJPC] price surged by 10.82 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on August 6, 2020 that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and Highlights Recent Corporate Progress.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq: LJPC), which is dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and highlighted recent corporate progress.

Recent Corporate Progress.

A sum of 1834845 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 503.17K shares. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares reached a high of $5.16 and dropped to a low of $4.34 until finishing in the latest session at $5.02.

The average equity rating for LJPC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LJPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40.

LJPC Stock Performance Analysis:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.04. With this latest performance, LJPC shares gained by 19.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LJPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.66 for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -455.02 and a Gross Margin at +64.21. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -505.37.

Return on Total Capital for LJPC is now -81.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.34. Additionally, LJPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] managed to generate an average of -$1,280,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

LJPC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company posted -1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LJPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company go to 13.20%.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115 million, or 87.60% of LJPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LJPC stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,695,474, which is approximately 7.613% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,688,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.49 million in LJPC stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $11.92 million in LJPC stock with ownership of nearly 0.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ:LJPC] by around 5,571,317 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,588,638 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 13,781,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,941,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LJPC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,496,127 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,170,164 shares during the same period.

