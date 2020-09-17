Kubient Inc. [KBNT] Revenue clocked in at $1.50 million, down -1.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ: KBNT] price surged by 3.27 percent to reach at $0.13.

A sum of 1513485 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 686.89K shares. Kubient Inc. shares reached a high of $4.40 and dropped to a low of $3.91 until finishing in the latest session at $4.10.

Guru’s Opinion on Kubient Inc. [KBNT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kubient Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.91.

KBNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Kubient Inc. [KBNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Insight into Kubient Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kubient Inc. [KBNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1866.63 and a Gross Margin at -736.58. Kubient Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2326.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Kubient Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.