Halliburton Company [HAL] Is Currently 4.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] traded at a high on 09/16/20, posting a 4.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.07. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Halliburton Labs Names First Advisory Board Members.

Halliburton Labs today announced that its first advisory board members will be Reginald DesRoches, John Grotzinger, and Walter Isaacson. Advisory board members will help guide Halliburton Labs’ vision, strategy, evaluation of applicants, cohort selection and other matters.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14986284 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Halliburton Company stands at 4.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.65%.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $13.25 billion, with 877.00 million shares outstanding and 876.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.93M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 14986284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Company [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $15.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 226.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.92, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.25 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.15 and a Gross Margin at +10.20. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.05.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.57. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of -$20,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halliburton Company posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to -10.83%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $9,604 million, or 73.80% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,057,511, which is approximately -2.625% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,439,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $910.82 million in HAL stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $735.94 million in HAL stock with ownership of nearly -0.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 61,549,033 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 89,040,219 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 486,695,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,284,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,544,757 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 24,616,699 shares during the same period.