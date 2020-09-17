Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] moved up 2.08: Why It’s Important

Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: FBIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.66%. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Fortress Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 3 Studies of CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis.

– Caelum Biosciences, a company founded by Fortress, is collaborating with Alexion Pharmaceuticals on the studies.

– Phase 2 study met primary objective, supporting initiation of two parallel Phase 3 studies that will enroll ~370 AL amyloidosis patients.

Over the last 12 months, FBIO stock rose by 137.10%. The average equity rating for FBIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $401.62 million, with 68.55 million shares outstanding and 65.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, FBIO stock reached a trading volume of 1211878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Fortress Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Fortress Biotech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on FBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortress Biotech Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01.

FBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.66. With this latest performance, FBIO shares gained by 39.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 283.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.69 for Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortress Biotech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -302.54 and a Gross Margin at +66.00. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.09.

Return on Total Capital for FBIO is now -78.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -284.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.19. Additionally, FBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 385.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] managed to generate an average of -$429,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fortress Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

FBIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortress Biotech Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortress Biotech Inc. go to 43.40%.

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103 million, or 26.60% of FBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,424,938, which is approximately 141.959% of the company’s market cap and around 28.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,991,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.6 million in FBIO stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $16.89 million in FBIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortress Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:FBIO] by around 11,274,521 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,078,916 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 11,102,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,456,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBIO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,542,988 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,036,409 shares during the same period.