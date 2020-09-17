Eros International Plc [EROS] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $16

Eros International Plc [NYSE: EROS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.79%.

Over the last 12 months, EROS stock rose by 0.77%. The one-year Eros International Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.0. The average equity rating for EROS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $531.71 million, with 155.58 million shares outstanding and 132.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, EROS stock reached a trading volume of 1838433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eros International Plc [EROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EROS shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EROS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Eros International Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2016, representing the official price target for Eros International Plc stock. On November 18, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for EROS shares from 40 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eros International Plc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

EROS Stock Performance Analysis:

Eros International Plc [EROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.79. With this latest performance, EROS shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for Eros International Plc [EROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eros International Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eros International Plc [EROS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +46.85. Eros International Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -269.53.

Return on Total Capital for EROS is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eros International Plc [EROS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.47. Additionally, EROS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eros International Plc [EROS] managed to generate an average of -$1,232,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Eros International Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

EROS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eros International Plc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EROS.

Eros International Plc [EROS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $100 million, or 21.90% of EROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EROS stocks are: PARADICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,892,307, which is approximately -0.147% of the company’s market cap and around 7.89% of the total institutional ownership; JEEREDDI INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 5,646,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.74 million in EROS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.35 million in EROS stock with ownership of nearly -4.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eros International Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Eros International Plc [NYSE:EROS] by around 6,672,927 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,343,468 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 25,156,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,173,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EROS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,934,376 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 4,174,985 shares during the same period.