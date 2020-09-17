Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] Revenue clocked in at $24.63 billion, down -5.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.87 during the day while it closed the day at $88.65. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Dollar Tree Announces the Opening of Its 25th and 26th U.S. Distribution Centers.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), celebrated the grand opening of its 25th U.S. distribution center in Rosenberg, Texas yesterday with a small ceremony. The Company also recently started shipping product from its 26th U.S. facility in Ocala, Florida.

“Our two newest state-of-the-art distribution centers will enhance our supply chain efficiencies by providing stores in the southeastern and southwestern states with essential products, at great values, for our customers,” stated Michael Lech, Chief Logistics Officer. “Yesterday, we celebrated the creation of more than 400 jobs in the Rosenberg region and our team is appreciative of the partnerships and support provided by the City of Rosenberg, Rosenberg Development Corporation, Fort Bend Economic Development Council, and Texas Workforce Solutions.”.

Dollar Tree Inc. stock has also loss -1.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DLTR stock has declined by -2.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.96% and lost -5.74% year-on date.

The market cap for DLTR stock reached $21.08 billion, with 237.30 million shares outstanding and 233.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 1226651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $108.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $115, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on DLTR stock. On May 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 92 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.40, while it was recorded at 89.94 for the last single week of trading, and 88.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.79 and a Gross Margin at +29.60. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.50.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 12.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.37. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $4,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 220.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar Tree Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 9.66%.

There are presently around $19,125 million, or 92.20% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,876,109, which is approximately -1.417% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,946,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.06 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly -12.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 23,095,804 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 24,081,120 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 168,559,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,736,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,688,430 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 5,010,525 shares during the same period.