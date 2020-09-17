Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] is 7.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE: CNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.32%. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Cornerstone Building Brands to Participate in the Upcoming Zelman & Associates 2020 Virtual Housing Summit on September 22 & 23, 2020.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest North American manufacturer of exterior building solutions, today announced that Jeff Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the Zelman & Associates 2020 Virtual Housing Summit on September 22-23, 2020.

About Cornerstone Building Brands.

Over the last 12 months, CNR stock rose by 50.99%. The one-year Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -43.42. The average equity rating for CNR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 125.75 million shares outstanding and 43.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 623.68K shares, CNR stock reached a trading volume of 1539299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNR shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

CNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.32. With this latest performance, CNR shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 171.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.00 for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 8.07 for the last single week of trading, and 6.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.31.

Return on Total Capital for CNR is now 10.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 374.07. Additionally, CNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 363.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] managed to generate an average of -$766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

CNR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. go to 36.30%.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,029 million, or 90.70% of CNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNR stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 62,071,743, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, INC., holding 16,739,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.17 million in CNR stocks shares; and COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $47.06 million in CNR stock with ownership of nearly -8.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE:CNR] by around 3,704,027 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,947,437 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 103,790,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,442,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,022,742 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,326,436 shares during the same period.