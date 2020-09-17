Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Is Currently 11.16 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] closed the trading session at $13.84 on 09/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.48, while the highest price level was $14.8099. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Altimmune Announces Successful Completion of Multiple Dose Toxicity and Toxicokinetic Studies of ALT-801, a GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist for the Treatment of NASH.

Company anticipates first-in-human trials to start in Q4 2020.

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the successful completion of multiple dose toxicity and toxicokinetic studies of ALT-801, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of NASH. The IND enabling studies were conducted in rats and cynomolgus monkeys. The Company believes the data provide clear validation of previously observed pharmacodynamic effects of the compound and pave the way for the anticipated Phase 1 single (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trials to start in Q4 2020, following the submission of a clinical trial application in Australia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 632.28 percent and weekly performance of 10.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 390.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -47.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 86.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, ALT reached to a volume of 2632633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 107.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

ALT stock trade performance evaluation

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.37. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -47.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 390.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 537.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.12, while it was recorded at 12.71 for the last single week of trading, and 8.37 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -293.63. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -353.71.

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -35.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.83. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$820,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altimmune Inc. [ALT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -284.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $185 million, or 40.60% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 2,107,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.17 million in ALT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $12.81 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 50.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 11,765,973 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 4,820 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,589,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,359,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,666,762 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 4,420 shares during the same period.