Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] fell -49.45% so far this year. What now?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ALNA] traded at a high on 09/16/20, posting a 5.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.38.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1284836 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 15.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.55%.

The market cap for ALNA stock reached $53.57 million, with 37.95 million shares outstanding and 27.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ALNA reached a trading volume of 1284836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has ALNA stock performed recently?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.95. With this latest performance, ALNA shares dropped by -7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4181, while it was recorded at 1.2240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7695 for the last 200 days.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALNA is now -107.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.01. Additionally, ALNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] managed to generate an average of -$570,349 per employee.Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALNA.

Insider trade positions for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]

There are presently around $19 million, or 45.60% of ALNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALNA stocks are: FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,330,373, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.16% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP II, LLC, holding 2,790,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 million in ALNA stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.11 million in ALNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALNA] by around 2,512,755 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,631,244 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,532,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,676,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALNA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,684,782 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,325,839 shares during the same period.