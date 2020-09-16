why Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.73

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] price surged by 2.38 percent to reach at $0.84. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) reported today:.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results.

A sum of 2504570 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.93M shares. Vornado Realty Trust shares reached a high of $37.43 and dropped to a low of $35.325 until finishing in the latest session at $36.12.

The one-year VNO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.32. The average equity rating for VNO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $40.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $37 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $35, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on VNO stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VNO shares from 64 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23.

VNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.75, while it was recorded at 34.68 for the last single week of trading, and 46.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vornado Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.48 and a Gross Margin at +75.25. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.15.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now 20.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.01. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of $785,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

VNO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vornado Realty Trust posted 1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 128.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,874 million, or 84.60% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,970,381, which is approximately -4.488% of the company’s market cap and around 8.44% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $653.13 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $585.4 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 1.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 20,291,546 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 27,664,415 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 114,676,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,632,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,786,455 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 9,098,843 shares during the same period.