Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] Revenue clocked in at $450.30 million, down -42.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE: WRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.47%. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Weingarten Realty Declares Quarterly Common Share Dividend and Provides COVID-19 Update.

Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) declares its quarterly dividend and provides an update on property operations impacted by COVID-19. To view the Company’s updated investor presentation, please visit the BofA 2020 Global RE Conference on our Webcasts & Presentations page at www.weingarten.com.

“As the severity of the pandemic trends downward, we are seeing some improvements in the economy, as well as our own operating metrics. While this unprecedented crisis is far from over, we are cautiously optimistic that this upward trend in the economy will continue. As always, we want to wish the best to all the first line responders, including the many associates at our retailers. Our sympathies continue to go out to those affected by this crisis. We remain focused on the safety and well-being of our associates, tenants, stakeholders and the broader community. Our transformed portfolio, primarily grocery-anchored centers providing basic goods and services, continues to perform well even in these challenging times,” said Drew Alexander, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, WRI stock dropped by -35.79%. The one-year Weingarten Realty Investors stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.2. The average equity rating for WRI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.36 billion, with 127.24 million shares outstanding and 119.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, WRI stock reached a trading volume of 1045723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRI shares is $20.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Weingarten Realty Investors shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $36 to $14.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Weingarten Realty Investors stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weingarten Realty Investors is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

WRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, WRI shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.71, while it was recorded at 17.60 for the last single week of trading, and 21.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weingarten Realty Investors Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81 and a Gross Margin at +39.22. Weingarten Realty Investors’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +65.58.

Return on Total Capital for WRI is now 2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.54. Additionally, WRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] managed to generate an average of $1,319,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

WRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weingarten Realty Investors posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 256.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weingarten Realty Investors go to 9.00%.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,953 million, or 85.50% of WRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,462,357, which is approximately -3.313% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,545,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.77 million in WRI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $193.89 million in WRI stock with ownership of nearly 24.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weingarten Realty Investors stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE:WRI] by around 13,212,480 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 10,693,422 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 84,149,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,055,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,506,170 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,891,924 shares during the same period.