Walmart Inc. [WMT] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $148

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] jumped around 0.62 points on Monday, while shares priced at $137.32 at the close of the session, up 0.45%. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Walmart and Schneider Electric Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration to Help Suppliers Access Renewable Energy.

– New initiative seeks to add renewable generation capacity to the US grid by creating greater access to large-scale, renewable energy as part of Walmart’s Project Gigaton.

Walmart Inc. and Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation today announced a new collaboration that will provide increased access to renewable energy for Walmart’s US-based suppliers, enabling them to lead on climate action. The groundbreaking initiative, called the Gigaton PPA (GPPA) Program, is designed to educate Walmart suppliers about renewable energy purchases and accelerate renewable energy adoption by participating suppliers through aggregate power purchase agreements (PPA).

Walmart Inc. stock is now 15.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMT Stock saw the intraday high of $141.10 and lowest of $135.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 151.33, which means current price is +34.63% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.29M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 15197362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $145.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $140 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $150, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on WMT stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WMT shares from 140 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has WMT stock performed recently?

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.05, while it was recorded at 137.83 for the last single week of trading, and 122.84 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.10 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.84.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 14.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.01. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] managed to generate an average of $6,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.30.Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walmart Inc. posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 6.41%.

Insider trade positions for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $115,614 million, or 30.20% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,308,543, which is approximately -1.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 88,427,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.14 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.58 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -1.609% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,146 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 39,033,925 shares. Additionally, 911 investors decreased positions by around 50,854,857 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 752,044,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 841,932,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,265,992 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,592,702 shares during the same period.