Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] moved up 0.46: Why It’s Important

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] closed the trading session at $60.60 on 09/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.10, while the highest price level was $61.10. The company report on September 15, 2020 that ‘Speed of Thought’ documentary highlights first wave of 5G visionaries.

“Speed of Thought” a documentary directed by Emmy-Award winning documentarian, Mila Aung-Thwin, explores how Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will improve how we live, work and play. The film gives viewers an inside look at how visionaries are using advanced connectivity to tackle some of society’s biggest challenges and working on solutions that put humanity at the center of this next chapter of innovation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.30 percent and weekly performance of 1.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.28M shares, VZ reached to a volume of 9436580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 19.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.15 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.95, while it was recorded at 60.06 for the last single week of trading, and 57.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.13 and a Gross Margin at +45.85. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 16.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.86. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $142,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc. posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 1.23%.

There are presently around $167,098 million, or 67.60% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 333,177,039, which is approximately -1.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 310,048,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.79 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.16 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,432 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 118,685,121 shares. Additionally, 1,089 investors decreased positions by around 128,254,774 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 2,510,457,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,757,397,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,273,353 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 15,856,374 shares during the same period.