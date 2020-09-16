UDR Inc. [UDR] fell -25.48% so far this year. What now?

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] loss -1.11% on the last trading session, reaching $34.80 price per share at the time. The company report on September 10, 2020 that UDR to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2020 Virtual Global Real Estate Conference.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that the Company will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Conference being held virtually on September 15-17, 2020. The UDR Executive Team will host a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast which can be accessed at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/realestate2020/id79104177261.cfm as well as in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under “News & Presentations.”.

UDR Inc. represents 294.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.43 billion with the latest information. UDR stock price has been found in the range of $34.655 to $35.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, UDR reached a trading volume of 1779826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $41.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. On July 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UDR shares from 38 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.08.

Trading performance analysis for UDR stock

UDR Inc. [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.37, while it was recorded at 34.46 for the last single week of trading, and 40.35 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +24.33. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.94.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.08. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $136,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UDR Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR.

An analysis of insider ownership at UDR Inc. [UDR]

There are presently around $10,228 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,157,056, which is approximately -2.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 33,978,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.16 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly -2.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 22,286,100 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 24,437,386 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 247,171,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,894,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,268,971 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,203,430 shares during the same period.